Skylar Grey Praises Future Grandpa Eminem: 'Expect F***ery!'

Eminem's go-to singer Skylar Grey has full confidence the legendary rapper's parenting skills will translate when his first grandson arrives -- as well as all the hijinks he's known for!!!

The tenured songstress was instrumental in breaking Em's daughter's baby news in their latest duet "Temporary" from his latest album, "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)."

TMZ Hip Hop linked with Skylar at LAX on Thursday and she's happy to be here ... her résumé lists Em, Dr. Dre and most recently, Jelly Roll as studio counterparts -- and life couldn't be better.

Well maybe a little better when Hailie Jade welcomes her firstborn with husband Evan McClintock.

Skylar tells us straight-up there will be good f***ery ... the possibilities of Em and his grand-mini-me are endless, especially since he finally buried his Slim Shady alter-ego with the last hurrah.

