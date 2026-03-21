Brenda Song Drags Alaska Airlines Over Seating Issue

My Family Will Never Fly Alaska Airlines Again!!!

Brenda Song was not living the 'Suite Life' on a recent Alaska Airlines flight ... detailing a nightmare experience where the airline split her family up.

The actress took to Instagram to express her frustration ... sarcastically telling fans she didn't know Alaska could just give away first-class tickets booked months in advance on the morning of the flight.

She says the seating issue caused her to be separated from her two kids ... a three-year-old and a four-year-old

Song says she, Macaulay Culkin and their kids are never flying Alaska again ... and, she's encouraging her fans not to either.

We reached out to Alaska Airlines ... and a spokesperson told us Song and her family's expereince was "unacceptable and not reflective of the care" they aim to provide.

The rep goes on, "Traveling can be stressful, especially with young children, and we pride ourselves on being a top airline for traveling families. We are deeply sorry for adding friction to the experience."

Alaska has reached out to the family to make things right, we're told.