Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ex-Menudo Member Draco Rosa's Ex-Wife Says He Owes Her More Than $200K

Draco Rosa's Ex-Wife He's Trying to Stiff Me Out Of My Divorce Money!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Angela Alvarado and Draco Rosa getty 3
Getty

Former Menudo member Draco Rosa is being dragged into another court battle with his ex-wife, Angela Alvarado ... she says he's been siphoning money from a retirement account that belonged to the both of them and now owes her more than $200,000.

In court documents, obtained by TMZ, Angela claims a shared account worth $508,439 when they divorced has now dwindled to $34,510 due to several withdrawals Draco allegedly made between 2019 and 2024.

Angela Alvarado and Draco Rosa getty 1
Getty

As a result, Angela is requesting the judge award her 100% of the remaining money in the account ... and order Draco to pay the balance of $219,710 she says she's still owed. She also wants the judge to hit Draco with sanctions in the amount of $8,719 for making her spend money on lawyers to go to court over the situation.

Angela Alvarado and Draco Rosa getty 2
Getty

Remember ... Draco filed to divorce Angela in 2019 after nearly 30 years of marriage.

Draco Rosa menudo getty
Getty

The singer is best known as a former member of the super-famous Latin boy band Menudo. During his time with the band, he formed a bond with band mate Ricky Martin and later worked as a producer and songwriter for Ricky's "Livin' la Vida Loca."

Related articles