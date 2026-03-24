Ex-Menudo Member Draco Rosa's Ex-Wife Says He Owes Her More Than $200K

He's Trying to Stiff Me Out Of My Divorce Money!!!

Former Menudo member Draco Rosa is being dragged into another court battle with his ex-wife, Angela Alvarado ... she says he's been siphoning money from a retirement account that belonged to the both of them and now owes her more than $200,000.

In court documents, obtained by TMZ, Angela claims a shared account worth $508,439 when they divorced has now dwindled to $34,510 due to several withdrawals Draco allegedly made between 2019 and 2024.

As a result, Angela is requesting the judge award her 100% of the remaining money in the account ... and order Draco to pay the balance of $219,710 she says she's still owed. She also wants the judge to hit Draco with sanctions in the amount of $8,719 for making her spend money on lawyers to go to court over the situation.

Remember ... Draco filed to divorce Angela in 2019 after nearly 30 years of marriage.