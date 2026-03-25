Alan Ritchson's Neighbor Fight Mocked in New A.I.-Generated Movie Trailer

Alan Ritchson is starring in a new movie about his recent neighborhood showdown, and there's already a trailer out ... at least, that's what someone dreamed up with the help of a computer.

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Check out this A.I.-generated movie trailer for a fictional flick starring Alan ... it's a hilarious play on his motorcycle incident in Tennessee.

Alan's riding through a quiet neighborhood with his kids when an upset neighbor, who looks a lot like the guy from the fight, confronts him ... and a fight breaks out.

All the while, a different neighbor films the brawl through a window ... and in this A.I. version, the dude filming the fight is John Cena.

Talk about A.I. slop imitating life's sloppiness.

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Of course, it's all based on a real fight we first reported on between Alan and a concerned homeowner.