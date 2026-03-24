No Charges in 'Reacher' Star Alan Ritchson's Fight With Neighbor, It Was Self-Defense

The cops have called it a wrap on the investigation of "Reacher" star Alan Ritchson and his neighbor, Ronnie Taylor -- they're not charging anyone in the bloody brawl, TMZ has learned.

The Brentwood Police Department tells TMZ, "After reviewing available evidence, including video footage and witness statements, authorities determined that no criminal charges will be pursued. Mr. Ritchson’s actions were found to be in self-defense. Although a potential reckless endangerment charge was considered, Mr. Ritchson declined to pursue charges.

With the agreement of the District Attorney’s Office, the case is now closed, and no further action will be taken."

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As we reported, Ronnie says Alan and his kids had been speeding down residential streets on motorcycles with no regard for neighbors or their kids, so he confronted Alan and ended up paying for it.

Footage from a body cam strapped to Alan's torso shows the entire altercation from the actor's point of view.

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In the video, Ronnie tries blocking Alan in the middle of the street and gets in Alan's face, but the "Reacher" star lays down his bike and shoves Ronnie to the ground.

As Alan tries to leave, Ronnie pushes Alan, knocking him off his bike. That's when Alan strikes Ronnie in the face and head, beating him severely until he stopped coming after him. Since Ronnie initiated the physical contact, cops say Alan's reaction was self-defense.