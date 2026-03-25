H.E.R. Stars in First Trailer for DreamWorks' 'Forgotten Island', Watch

DreamWorks dropped the first trailer for its upcoming animated feature "Forgotten Island" on Wednesday ... and it looks like viewers are in for a fast-paced, colorful, emotional roller coaster.

The film stars H.E.R. -- AKA Gabi Wilson -- and Liza Soberano as childhood besties Jo and Raissa, who are all grown up and about to separate for school.

On their last night together, they fall through a magical portal that dumps them on the Forgotten Island, where they start losing memories of their friendship ... and each other.