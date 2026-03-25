Boxer Isis Sio Out of Hospital After Brutal KO Loss, Urges Fans to Back Off Opponent

Boxer Isis Sio has just been discharged from the hospital after being placed in a medically induced coma as a result of a brutal knockout loss ... and she's urging fans to stop going after her opponent.

TMZ Sports spoke with Sio's family members on Wednesday, who shared the great news that the 19-year-old fighter is showing remarkable progress and overcoming "serious post-traumatic complications" she suffered at the National Orange Show Event Center last week.

"We are deeply thankful for the overwhelming love, prayers, and support that have come from the boxing community, friends, fans, and people around the world," her family said.

La #boxeadora de 19 años Isis Sio permanece en coma inducido tras ser noqueada en el primer asalto en #California.



Convulsionó en el #ring y fue trasladada a cuidados intensivos. pic.twitter.com/VbBN22cShl @tribuna_bahia

"The prayers lifted up during this time have meant everything to Isis and her family. God is great, and we truly believe He heard every single prayer that was said for her."

They also told us that Sio doesn't want fans attacking her opponent, Jocelyn Camarillo, with hate ... saying she has nothing but love and respect for her.

"Boxing is a sport that demands courage from every athlete who steps into the ring," the family said.

"The negativity that has been directed toward Jocelyn following the bout is upsetting to Isis, and she hopes supporters will continue to show respect and compassion for both fighters who shared the ring."

Camarillo -- who holds a 7-4 record -- said on her Instagram that she's been judged and attacked since the KO, insisting she would never want anything bad to happen to anyone in the ring.

"This sport is dangerous," Camarillo said, "and we all step in there knowing what's at risk."