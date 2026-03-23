Boxer Isis Sio Awake, Breathing On Her Own After Brutal Knockout

Boxer Isis Sio -- who was left in a medically induced coma after a brutal knockout loss this weekend -- is finally awake and breathing on her own ... days after the terrifying scene played out in the ring.

The positive health update came from ProBox TV on Monday afternoon, a day after it was revealed that Sio was in a coma and required a ventilator to breathe ... following her junior flyweight bout at the National Orange Show Event Center in San Bernardino, California, on Saturday.

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"We have some promising news to share. Isis is no longer in a medically induced coma, has been taken off the ventilator, and is now breathing on her own," the statement read.

"We are awaiting further updates from her medical team."

Video circulating on social media shows the opening round of the four-round fight ... with Sio, wearing pink shorts, taking brutal head shots from Jocelyn Camarillo before collapsing to the canvas.

Sio was transported to the hospital after the knockout, immediately sparking concerns for her well-being.

Thankfully, the latest update seems to indicate the 19-year-old is making progress.

Camarillo, 21, was happy and relieved to hear that Sio was awake ... saying on her Instagram story, "Thank you, Jesus."