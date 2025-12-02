Boxer Chris Eubank Jr. Reveals Health Issues In Concerning Video

Play video content Instagram/@chriseubankjr

Boxing star Chris Eubank Jr. just posted an alarming video on Instagram ... revealing weeks after his fight that he's been dealing with health issues for quite some time.

The middleweight fighter shared the clip on Tuesday ... showing himself surrounded by staffers in a medical facility.

In the video, it appears Eubank is under anesthesia as the medical team prepares for an examination.

"I've been dealing with a lot of health issues over the last year, and yeah, it all finally caught up to me last month," Eubank Jr. said in the caption.

Eubank Jr. had his rematch with Conor Benn at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last month ... which resulted in a loss.

In fact, TMZ Sports spoke with Eubank Jr. before the match ... and he told us the fight was very "personal" and vowed to defeat Benn in a "devastating fashion." However, Chris fell short and was defeated via unanimous decision.

"I will not box again until I'm back to 100% and I don't know when that will be, but one things for certain ... For the fans that have supported me through thick & thin, I will do everything in my power to make sure that one day, the old me makes a big comeback," Eubank Jr. said.

Eubank Jr. -- the son of former boxing champ Chris Eubank -- currently holds a 35-4 record with 25 knockouts and has held multiple titles, including the WBA interim middleweight belt twice.