Boxer Joseph George Collapses In Ring, Taken To Hospital In 'Stable Condition'

Scary scene in the ring Sunday night ... boxer Joseph George collapsed in between rounds, and was rushed to the hospital.

The incident occurred during the co-main of a Claressa Shields headlined event at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit ... where the 13-2 fighter just got through the first round of the bout.

George, who was fighting Atif Oberlton -- a perfect 15-0 as a pro -- walked to his corner and sat down on his stool ... but just seconds later, dropped to the canvas.

OMG that was so scary!



Prayers for Joseph George pic.twitter.com/TNcOmU0Ea0 @BOXINGnBBQ

At first, George's corner looked puzzled ... but everyone soon realized something was wrong, and medical personnel rushed to help the boxer.

Luckily, the 36-year-old eventually came to, with video of him walking out of the ring under his own power circulating online. However, his trainer told SI.com that he was still taken to a local hospital after the incident, with his manager describing him as being in "stable condition."

Prayers for Joe George jr as he passes out walking to his stool from a non contact accident🤯 pic.twitter.com/fVy3TYk56y @Unbiasedbox2

George was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Sunday night, but the results are unknown.