Donald Trump Rambles About Success With 'The Gay Vote' in Iran War Interview

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President Donald Trump somehow turned a conversation about the war in Iran into an opportunity to claim he's a hit with the gay community in the U.S.

During a phone interview with "The Five" on Fox News, host Jesse Watters asked the president about "Ayatollah Jr." -- an apparent nickname for Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, who took over as Iran's new supreme leader when his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was assassinated.

Jesse asked Trump about the leader's rumored assassination before speculating about his sexuality, saying ... "You kind of suggested we knocked out Ayatollah Junior, have we? And did the CIA tell you that Ayatollah Junior's gay?"

That's when Donald launched into a rambling response, saying ... "Well, they did say that. But I don't know if it was only them. I think a lot of people are saying that, which puts them off to a bad start in that particular country."

Then he pivoted toward the topic of Palestine -- an entirely different geographic location -- saying ... "I sort of have to smile to myself when I see people trying to defend the Palestinian regime."

Trump went on to criticize women who support the Free Palestine movement before turning on its LGBTQ supporters, exclaiming ... "When I look at 'Gays for Palestine' ... But they kill gays. They kill them instantly. They throw 'em off buildings."

That led him to reminisce about his performance in the 2024 presidential election, claiming he "did very well with the gay vote" because he "played the gay national anthem" -- which is what he calls the Village People song "YMCA."

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He continued ... "No Republican's ever gotten the gay vote like I did. And I'm very proud of that. I think it's great. Perhaps it's because I'm from New York City, I don't know."