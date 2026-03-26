Taylor Lautner & Wife Taylor Lautner Are Expecting Their First Child

Big news for Taylor Lautner! On Thursday he announced he and his wife -- whose name is also Taylor Lautner -- are expecting their first child.

The pair posted sweet snaps on Instagram of them posing in a meadow with their sonogram photos, writing in the caption ... "What’s better than two Taylor Lautners?"

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The first pic shows the ''Twilight'' star affectionately kissing his wife's belly. In the rest, Taylor and Tay are frolicking in the field, grinning ear to ear over the news.

The cute couple has been open about their parenthood journey in the past ... talking fertility on their podcast "The Squeeze" just last year.

Tay had been nervous about her egg count, since she'd been on birth control for 10 years without a break. But she got good news from her gynecologist ... she said, "We're in the clear. I got a lot of eggs."