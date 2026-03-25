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Sofia Richie Grainge Announces Birth of Baby Boy

Sofia Richie Grainge Welcomes Baby No. 2!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Getty/Instagram/@sofiagrainge

Sofia Richie Grainge became a mom of two last week!

In an Instagram post shared today, the 27-year-old model confirmed the birth of her new baby boy, writing that Henry Cecil Grainge was born March 18.

Sofia Richie baby announcment instagram
Instagram/@sofiagrainge

In the pic, Henry is being cradled by big sister Eloise Samantha Grainge, who turns 2 years old in May.

"Loves of my life," Sofia captioned the sweet pic.

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Getty

Sofia and her husband, Elliot Grainge, announced they were expecting their baby boy back in October ... but other than that, they kept the pregnancy details largely under wraps.

Elliot Grainge and Sofia Richie getty
Getty

In January 2024, Sofia said they decided to keep their first pregnancy away from the public in order to protect their mental health and space ... and the second go 'round, they followed suit.

Congrats to the growing family!

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