Sofia Richie's Brother Miles Missed Wedding After Testing Positive For COVID

4/25/2023 2:46 PM PT
Sofia Richie's brother, Miles, missed his sister's wedding because he tested positive for COVID before the nuptials ... TMZ has learned.

A rep for Sofia and Miles tells TMZ ... Miles wasn't feeling well before the wedding so he got a COVID test, and it came back positive.

We're told Sofia would have loved for her brother to have been there on her special day, but she understands why he couldn't make it ... and we're told Miles was missed by the family and all the wedding guests.

As we reported ... Sofia and music executive Elliot Grainge tied the knot Saturday in a star-studded wedding at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France ... with her famous father, Lionel Richie, walking her down the aisle.

Sofia Richie and Miles Richie
When folks noticed Miles was missing from the wedding pictures and videos, the internet questioned whether he skipped Sofia's big day on purpose ... but a rep for the siblings says all the speculation is not true.

