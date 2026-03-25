Influencers Matt and Abby Howard Expecting Baby Months After Pregnancy Loss

Matt and Abby Howard have some good news after going through a terrible tragedy. On Tuesday, the influencers announced they're expecting ... just six months after experiencing a pregnancy loss.

The couple shared some sweet snaps on Instagram showing off the sonograms of "baby #4" while their sons Griffin and August run around the yard.

They wrote in the caption they're "grateful beyond measure" to be expecting again after such a tough time.

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Back in September, the pair posted that they lost their unborn baby girl at 17 weeks, due to a "genetic condition."

On Wednesday's episode of Matt and Abby's "The Unplanned" podcast, the expecting mother said she feels "very, very lucky."

She told her husband she was a little hesitant to make the announcement, saying ... "A part of me is relieved to be talking about this publicly, but I would say about 60 percent of me is like, 'I don’t want to do it.'"

Abby explained ... "We were so public with our miscarriage and gosh I’m just a human right? It just feels like we were so candid about everything and authentic and just like certain pressures with being public-facing with something that’s so fragile."