Influencers Matt and Abby Howard Expecting Baby Months After Pregnancy Loss
TikTokers Matt and Abby Howard We're Expecting!!! Months After Suffering Pregnancy Loss
Matt and Abby Howard have some good news after going through a terrible tragedy. On Tuesday, the influencers announced they're expecting ... just six months after experiencing a pregnancy loss.
The couple shared some sweet snaps on Instagram showing off the sonograms of "baby #4" while their sons Griffin and August run around the yard.
They wrote in the caption they're "grateful beyond measure" to be expecting again after such a tough time.
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Back in September, the pair posted that they lost their unborn baby girl at 17 weeks, due to a "genetic condition."
On Wednesday's episode of Matt and Abby's "The Unplanned" podcast, the expecting mother said she feels "very, very lucky."
She told her husband she was a little hesitant to make the announcement, saying ... "A part of me is relieved to be talking about this publicly, but I would say about 60 percent of me is like, 'I don’t want to do it.'"
Abby explained ... "We were so public with our miscarriage and gosh I’m just a human right? It just feels like we were so candid about everything and authentic and just like certain pressures with being public-facing with something that’s so fragile."
Matt responded by saying she's "glowing" ... noting it's Abby's "prettiest pregnancy yet."