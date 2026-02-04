Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Nick Viall & Natalie Joy Expecting Twins After 3 Miscarriages

By TMZ Staff
nick viall and natalie joy expecting twins iNSTAGRAM

Major congrats are in order ... 'cause Nick Viall and Natalie Joy just dropped some huge baby news ... they’re expecting twins!

After enduring three heartbreaking miscarriages last year, the couple shared the happy update in a joint IG post Wednesday, showing Natalie cradling her baby bump while kissing "The Bachelor" alum Nick, who was holding their 2-year-old daughter, River.

nick viall and natalie joy expecting twins iNSTAGRAM 2

Natalie also flashed her ultrasound scans in the post, along with a few sweet, candid family Polaroids that made it clear this moment’s been a long time coming.

They captioned the pics, "Our rainbow babies are finally ready to join us and this time it’s TWINS," and fans immediately flooded the comments with love.

nick viall and natalie joy expecting twins iNSTAGRAM 3

The news hits extra hard after a rough year -- Natalie revealed back in August she went through a third miscarriage ... making this announcement all the more emotional.

Congrats to Nick and Natalie ... times two!

