Nick Viall & Natalie Joy Expecting Twins After 3 Miscarriages

Our Rainbow Twins Are On The Way!!!

Major congrats are in order ... 'cause Nick Viall and Natalie Joy just dropped some huge baby news ... they’re expecting twins!

After enduring three heartbreaking miscarriages last year, the couple shared the happy update in a joint IG post Wednesday, showing Natalie cradling her baby bump while kissing "The Bachelor" alum Nick, who was holding their 2-year-old daughter, River.

Natalie also flashed her ultrasound scans in the post, along with a few sweet, candid family Polaroids that made it clear this moment’s been a long time coming.

They captioned the pics, "Our rainbow babies are finally ready to join us and this time it’s TWINS," and fans immediately flooded the comments with love.

The news hits extra hard after a rough year -- Natalie revealed back in August she went through a third miscarriage ... making this announcement all the more emotional.