Streamer Ninja and Wife Jessica Blevins Pregnant with First Child

Congrats are in order for Twitch megastar Tyler “Ninja” Blevins -- he's going to be a dad!

The streaming sensation and his wife, Jessica Blevins, announced they're expecting their first child -- a baby girl -- on social media Friday with an adorable video showing them learning their little one's gender.

The happy couple learned the baby's gender by dipping wine glasses into a white-frosted cake ... with the glasses revealing pink coloring on the inside. The two were clearly shocked but overjoyed by the result, with both revealing they were certain they were having a boy.

Ninja and Jessica have been married since 2017 and have experienced every stage of Ninja's career together as she helped manage his skyrocketing business. In 2018, CNBC reported they were making $1 million per month from his streaming.