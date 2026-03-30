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Cayden Boozer Heartbroken After Duke Loss, 'I Ruined Our Team's Season'

Cayden Boozer I Ruined Our Team's Season ... Heartbroken After Duke's Loss To UConn

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Duke freshman Cayden Boozer is taking full responsibility for Sunday's stunning loss to UConn in the Elite Eight ... saying his last-second turnover "ruined our team's season."

The moment couldn't have been more "March" -- the Blue Devils were up two points with 10 seconds to go in the contest ... but as they tried to get the ball past halfcourt on an inbound, the Huskies picked off Boozer's pass and Braylon Mullins nailed a desperation three to punch their tickets to the Final Four.

Had he held onto the ball, the Devils are likely keeping their championship hopes alive.

After the 73-72 result, Boozer -- the son of longtime NBA player Carlos Boozer -- didn't shy away from his role in the outcome ... answering every question from the media in the locker room.

Duke held a 44-29 lead going into halftime ... but UConn stormed back in the second to reach its third Final Four appearance in four years.

Boozer put it bluntly afterward ... saying, "I ruined our team’s season," according to The Athletic. “That’s the best I can put it.”

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He went on to speak for a couple minutes with a crowd of reporters near his locker ... and the devastation is clearly visible on his face.

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Cayden had 15 points in the loss ... and his brother, Cameron, led the team with 27 of his own. Tarris Reed Jr. had 26 for UConn ... but it was Mullins' three at the end that is rightfully getting the shine.

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