Cayden Boozer Heartbroken After Duke Loss, 'I Ruined Our Team's Season'

Duke freshman Cayden Boozer is taking full responsibility for Sunday's stunning loss to UConn in the Elite Eight ... saying his last-second turnover "ruined our team's season."

The moment couldn't have been more "March" -- the Blue Devils were up two points with 10 seconds to go in the contest ... but as they tried to get the ball past halfcourt on an inbound, the Huskies picked off Boozer's pass and Braylon Mullins nailed a desperation three to punch their tickets to the Final Four.

OH MY GOODNESS 😱



UCONN LEADSSSS UNBELIEVABLE #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/IPX2JWiw0b @MarchMadnessMBB

Had he held onto the ball, the Devils are likely keeping their championship hopes alive.

After the 73-72 result, Boozer -- the son of longtime NBA player Carlos Boozer -- didn't shy away from his role in the outcome ... answering every question from the media in the locker room.

Just left the Duke locker room. Whew, that was tough. Here is Cayden Boozer's initial reaction before the media became silent in giving him a break for a minute. Give Cayden Boozer credit for owning his mistakes and not hiding from the pain. Feel for this young man.💔👿🏀🗣⬇️ pic.twitter.com/DsEJmr4MVf @MattGilesBD

Duke held a 44-29 lead going into halftime ... but UConn stormed back in the second to reach its third Final Four appearance in four years.

Boozer put it bluntly afterward ... saying, "I ruined our team’s season," according to The Athletic. “That’s the best I can put it.”

He went on to speak for a couple minutes with a crowd of reporters near his locker ... and the devastation is clearly visible on his face.