Ex-UNC Basketball Star Sounds Off on Hubert Davis Exit, Drops Coaching Wish List

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Hubert Davis is out at the University of North Carolina … and one Tar Heel legend already has thoughts on what comes next.

Joel Berry II -- who led UNC to the 2017 title and played under Davis when he was an assistant -- tells TMZ Sports the move hits hard on a personal level … even if he understands the business behind it.

“It’s devastating for me,” Berry said, explaining Davis is “more than just a basketball coach” and someone who truly cares about his players as people.

Berry even shared a glimpse into that side of Davis … recalling a moment when the coach sat on the sideline during an alumni event with Berry’s young daughter in his lap, giving the family a break. For Berry, that’s the real Davis -- not just the guy pacing the sidelines.

Still, the former Tar Heel star and 2017 Most Outstanding Player isn’t blind to reality.

“There’s that tug and pull,” he said. “You can be emotional about it … but logic says you’ve got to win games.”

With the program now turning the page, Berry already has his eye on who could take over one of the sport's most high-profile jobs -- and two of his desired candidates are still leading their teams through the NCAA tournament.

At the top of the list is Tommy Lloyd, who’s built a powerhouse at Arizona. Berry says Lloyd’s style -- dominant bigs, elite guards, and long wings -- fits what Carolina has historically thrived on, though a hefty buyout could complicate things.

Another name he likes is T.J. Otzelberger out of Iowa State … pointing to his tough, physical brand as something that would resonate in Chapel Hill.

And then there’s the wildcard: Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan, who Berry says could bring instant credibility if UNC decides to swing big.

Today’s college basketball landscape is not just about fit -- it’s about finances, NIL, and timing. And whoever takes over this Blue Blood will have to navigate all of it immediately.