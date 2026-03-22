1982 UNC Tar Heels Ball To Hit Auction, Signed By Michael Jordan, James Worthy!

Hey UNC fans, need a distraction after that First-Round exit? Here's an auction to take your mind off Thursday's loss -- a basketball from the Tar Heels' 1982 championship team is heading to auction ... signed by legends like Michael Jordan and James Worthy!

TMZ Sports has learned the UNC-themed rock -- which will be sold by Heritage Auctions -- is from the 1981-82 season ... when Jordan, Worthy, Sam Perkins, and others were led by iconic head coach Dean Smith.

The ball features Jordan's autograph, as well as signatures from Worthy, Perkins, Buzz Peterson, Cecil Exum, Warren Martin, John Brownlee, and more.

We're told the ball is expected to sell for more than $10K when the bid opens on April 24th ... and it's not just because of all the big names.

That team is considered one of the best in college basketball history after making it all the way to the NCAA Championship to face Patrick Ewing and the Georgetown Hoyas ... and winning it on a game-clinching shot from none other than His Airness.

Despite Jordan's game-winning shot, it was Worthy -- who averaged 15.6 points per game that season -- who was named the NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player.

"The 1981–82 North Carolina Tar Heels were one of college basketball's most celebrated teams," HA said, "blending elite talent with Dean Smith's disciplined system."