Kenny Smith 'Super Proud' of UNC Coach Hubert Davis, Most Improved Team!

Hubert Davis is getting Kenny Smith's stamp of approval after his first year at North Carolina -- the former Tar Heels star tells TMZ Sports he's "super proud" of his team's new coach.

Davis and the 8-seed Tar Heels were 20 minutes away from cutting down the nets at the national championship game on Monday ... but the Kansas Jayhawks were able to come back from down 16 to win it all.

While the loss was crushing for UNC fans, pretty much nobody predicted the Heels would make it all the way to the title game ... and The Jet says he's thrilled with Roy Williams' replacement's success.

"I think from start to finish, his team improved the most in college basketball," the TNT analyst said on Tuesday. "Without question. Not even close. I don't think that any of us could have predicted that they'd be in the Final Four in his first year in the final game in the national championship."

"We're super proud of Hubert. I'm proud to be a Tar Heel today."