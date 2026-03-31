Kylie Jenner Not Seen at Jordyn Woods' Bachelorette Party

Play video content

Jordyn Woods' wedding to Karl-Anthony Towns is right around the corner ... she just brought all her best pals together for her bachelorette party -- and her former BFF Kylie Jenner wasn't seen in the photos.

The model and influencer shared pics and videos from her party ... walking fans through the massive house she and her pals rented -- complete with an earring station, cutouts of KAT's face, and the obligatory pool in the backyard.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Jordyn also showed off an ice sculpture at her party -- which paled in comparison to the ice she's wearing on THAT finger these days.

When Jordyn posted group photos of all her friends in their fiery red outfits to IG, fans quickly noticed Kylie didn't make the cut.

As you know ... Kylie and Jordyn were best friends for years -- until Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian's longtime partner, kissed Jordyn at a party, sparking a torrent of relationship rumors.

Jordyn denied ever getting down and dirty in the bedroom with Tristan ... but, Kylie sided with her sis and basically cut her best friend out of her life. The two have reconciled in recent years -- but clearly not enough for Kylie to take part in his special weekend.