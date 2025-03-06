Jordyn Woods Mourns Friend's Death After Breast Cancer Battle

Jordyn Woods is heartbroken after losing a close friend to cancer ... saying the tragedy is a reminder that "Life isn't always fair."

The model shared the sad news on Thursday with an emotional tribute.

"I had to bury one of the closest people to me yesterday after she lost her battle to breast cancer," Woods said.

"Life isn't always fair."

She expressed gratitude for the prayers and well wishes she's received ... as many were concerned following a previous message she posted earlier this week.

ICYMI, Woods said "F*** Cancer" on Tuesday ... leading to speculation about what sparked the two-word statement.

Some thought she might have been referring to her father, who passed away from cancer when she was 19.

Others also thought it could have been about her New York Knicks star boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns ... who left the team for "personal reasons" the same day of her message.

