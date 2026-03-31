'Below Deck' Star Trevor Walker Arrested for DUI

"Below Deck" star Trevor Walker was arrested in Florida early Monday morning for a DUI.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office website, Trevor was taken into custody around 2:30 a.m. on Monday with four counts, the most serious count listed as a felony DUI.

The reality star was additionally hit with driving on a suspended license, committing a moving traffic violation, and a separate misdemeanor theft charge ... but was released early Tuesday morning and has a scheduled court date for late April 2026.

Trevor was featured on season 4 of the hit Bravo yachting series ... however, he didn't last long once Captain Lee Rosbach fired him within minutes, after he was seen by viewers as not a very pleasant co-worker.

During his brief time onboard, Trevor was demoted from senior deckhand by co-star Kelley Johnson as he struggled to get along with his crewmates and frequently clashed with Kelley ... leading to him being one of the most infamous crew members in "Below Deck" history.

This isn't Trevor's first run-in with the law ... specifically in Escambia County, where he was booked earlier this year for larceny and previously arrested in 2024 for a misdemeanor DUI.