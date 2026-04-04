Trey Burke Gives Michigan Advice Ahead Of Final Four Showdown W/ Arizona

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The Michigan Wolverines men's basketball team is gunning to return to the championship game for the first time since losing to Villanova back in 2018 ... and Trey Burke has a message for the squad ahead of their showdown with Arizona in just a few hours!

"Staying in the moment," Burke told TMZ Sports. "It's easy to think about what could happen, win or lose, you know, get caught up just in the festivities and just realizing you're actually here."

"I think the biggest thing is staying in the moment, really enjoying the moment and getting lost in the game. It is one of those games that you can't really go back in time and redo."

Burke said he was one of many people who believed this team could make a deep run at a Natty early on in the season, but now only one thing matters ... winning the whole thing.

"You can have a great year and get all the way to that game and lose, and still come up short. So, I'm rooting those guys on. They've all had a great year, I'm excited like I'm playing."

It goes without saying who the Wolverines alum is picking in tonight's showdown, but when we asked him who they'd face Monday night, Trey stopped short of making any predictions, acknowledging both would be tough opponents.

We also asked the 33-year-old about life in Mexico -- he's hoopin' there -- and whether the goal is to return to the NBA once again.