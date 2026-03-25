Maryland Women's Basketball Coach, Player Set Record on Viral Exchange, Out of Love!

... It Was 'Out of Love!!!'

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The viral courtside clash between Maryland women’s basketball coach Brenda Frese and star player Oluchi Okananwa didn’t just light up social media -- it might’ve actually outshined a national title.

Frese told TMZ Sports the now-infamous third-quarter moment -- where she got in Okananwa's grill, pointed and said “I believe in you, but you’ve got to want this moment!” -- has generated more attention than Maryland’s 2006 championship run.

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“We didn’t get this many views back then,” Frese said … noting the clip has racked up tens of millions of eyeballs online.

Fifth-seeded Maryland ultimately lost to fourth-seeded North Carolina in the second round of the NCAA tournament, ending the Terrapins’ season.

But don’t get it twisted, what looked like a heated sideline blow-up wasn’t drama, it was by design. Frese says the message came “out of love,” explaining she knew her top scorer was spiraling after a rough stretch and needed a reset in the middle of March Madness chaos.

“I needed to jolt her,” she said.

Okananwa confirmed it … admitting she was “100% in my head” and frustrated before the exchange ... and initially confused why she was being subbed out.

Turns out, it was exactly what she needed.

“She put life back in me,” Okananwa said ... adding the tough coaching helped flip her mindset the rest of the way.

Frese knows exactly what she’s doing. In 24 seasons at Maryland, she’s taken the Terps to three Final Fours, piled up 14 conference titles and captured a national title -- all while racking up 688 wins, the most in program history and among the top 20 all-time.

As for the internet debate -- was it too much or just tough love? -- both coach and player are pretty baffled. Okananwa said she kept rewatching the clip, trying to figure out what people thought was controversial about it.

“I was like, wait, what did she do wrong?” Okananwa said.

Frese gets why outsiders might see it differently … but says anyone who understands high-level athletics knows elite players want to be coached that way.

In 2006, Maryland cut down the nets -- in 2026, they broke the internet.