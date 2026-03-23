Iowa Hoops Hero Alvaro Folgueiras Walks Us Through Game-Winning Shot Vs. #1 Florida

Iowa star Alvaro Folgueiras knocked down the biggest shot of the NCAA Tourney, sending home the defending champion, and number one seed Florida Gators -- and the 20-year-old is walking TMZ Sports through the insane moment!

Folgueiras and his Hawkeyes were down two points with just seconds remaining in their round of 32 game on Sunday ... before the Spanish player knocked down the biggest shot of his life, hitting a three with 4.5 seconds on the clock, and sending Florida back to Gainesville.

Babcock spoke with the 6'10" hooper just 24 hours later ... and he still can't believe what transpired in those final moments of the thrilling game.

"Everything happened so quick," Folgueiras said, "and you don't have that much time to think, and you've got to execute."

"I don't know what I was thinking, but it definitely felt great after it went in. It's the biggest shot in my short career for right now."

Folgueiras says he’s still in awe after the unforgettable shot, admitting he's not sure how he pulled it off ... pointing to divine intervention.

With the win, the 9-seed Hawkeyes advance to face 4-seed Nebraska ... with a trip to the Elite 8 on the line, something Iowa hasn't achieved since 1987.