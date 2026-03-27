Alabama’s Aden Holloway Gets Judge’s OK to Leave State For Tide's Sweet 16 Game

Alabama hooper Aden Holloway just got a green light from a judge … but don’t expect him to magically reappear on the court Friday night.

TMZ Sports has obtained court documents that show Holloway asked for -- and received -- permission to leave the state of Alabama after his recent arrest on felony marijuana charges. Because of his bond conditions, he needed approval just to travel … and a judge signed off Friday morning.

The plan? Head to Chicago and return Monday -- right as Alabama gears up for its Sweet 16 matchup with Michigan in a matter of hours … and a possible Elite Eight game if the Crimson Tide advances.

But travel doesn’t exactly equal playing time, considering he is still suspended from the team.

Holloway was officially listed as “out” on the NCAA’s availability report Thursday night … and the final report will not be released until two hours before tipoff.

So even if he makes the trip on his own, don’t expect a sudden return to the lineup.

There’s also another hurdle -- Holloway still needs clearance from Alabama’s student conduct office after being removed from campus following his March 16 arrest … when authorities say they found 2.1 pounds of marijuana in his Tuscaloosa apartment.

He’s facing two felony charges: first-degree possession of marijuana and failure to affix a tax stamp.

In a court filing entered on Monday, Holloway's lawyer made it clear his client isn’t conceding a thing … writing Holloway “denies each and every material allegation” and demanding “strict proof” from prosecutors, while also calling for a trial to hash it all out.

Holloway, Alabama’s second-leading scorer, did not travel with the Tide to Tampa for either their Round of 64 win over 13-seed Hofstra or their Round of 32 victory against 5-seed Texas.

He earned All-SEC Third Team honors after wrapping the regular season ranked 14th in the conference in scoring at 16.8 points and eighth in assists with 3.9 per game.