Florida State Kicker Conor McAneney Punched Twice By Cops During Arrest

... After Attempting To Drag One To The Ground

TMZ Sports has obtained the probable cause affidavit that details Florida State football player Conor McAneney's arrest ... which states the responding officer punched McAneney in the kisser after the kicker attempted to pull him to the ground.

In the report, cops state the FSU sophomore was being removed from a local bar when he was actively resisting. Cops say they then stepped in to assist ... telling him to leave the bar area and the establishment -- but he still refused to leave, grabbing onto the barrier gates of the business.

From there ... McAneney allegedly escalated a minor incident into a serious offense.

Once they got him away from the bar and let McAneney go, they say he then grabbed the officer's "arm/shirt and attempted to pull me down, placing me off balance, nearly falling through the barrier into the roadway where traffic was flowing."

In response, the officer stated he "punched the defendant two times in the face and brought him to the ground where he continued to actively resist our attempts to place him into custody."

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Eventually, they took him into custody and hauled him off to jail. In the mugshot he posed for, the apparent aftermath is visible ... as McAneney was sporting a fat lip.

The FSU transfer was hit with three charges related to the incident ... battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting with violence and trespassing. Cops noted that he was in town for spring break activities.

In a statement to TMZ Sports, a spokesman for the school's athletic department said that McAneney has "been suspended from all team activities."

The Ireland native transferred to the Seminoles after spending his freshman season at Quincy University in Illinois. He saw action in 11 games with the Hawks, converting seven of 10 field goal opportunities -- with the longest being 45 yards.