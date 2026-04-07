Magic's Desmond Bane Has No Idea Who Howie Mandel Is During Interview Surprise

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Desmond Bane had a courtside curveball thrown his way Monday night -- and it came from an unexpected source.

The Orlando Magic guard was in the middle of a routine postgame interview after Orlando’s 123-107 win over the Detroit Pistons at Kia Center … when outta nowhere, Howie Mandel popped into the shot.

Mandel -- rockin' a cap and prepared for his cameo -- leaned in and hit Bane with a quick compliment … “You got talent.”

Problem is … Bane looked like he had NO clue who just crashed his interview.

Still, DB played it cool and dapped Mandel up as the TV personality doubled down with, “I’m a judge,” before casually strolling off the court.

Whether Bane blanked on the “America's Got Talent” star … or just got thrown off by Howie's look is unclear -- but no harm, no foul.

And let’s be real … Bane had bigger things on his mind -- like the game he just played

Desmond dropped 25 points in the win, helping keep Orlando right in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race, where the Magic sit at 43-36 ... and breathing down the necks of the No. 6 seed as they are in a three-way tie with Philadelphia and Charlotte.

Bane's in his first year with the Magic after being traded by the Grizzlies last summer ... and he's averaging 20.5 points, having played in all 79 games so far this season.