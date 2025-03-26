Grizzlies' Desmond Bane Shoves Teammate Santi Aldama Into Seat During Timeout

Things got intense on the Grizzlies' bench in a matchup with the Jazz on Tuesday ... with Desmond Bane forcefully shoving his own teammate during a timeout.

The incident went down early in the contest at the Delta Center ... when Utah came out the gates strong offensively.

They getting heated out here in Utah pic.twitter.com/SxoXlfwE8D — AndrewWigginsHim (@AndrewWiggsHim) March 26, 2025 @AndrewWiggsHim

As Memphis called for a break in the action, Bane was caught on video yelling at Santi Aldama to get a stop on defense ... and then extending his arms to push him into a seat.

Grizzlies teammates intervened and separated the two ... but they continued to exchange lip service as the 7'0" hooper got back up on his feet.

Eventually, Aldama sat back down on the bench on his own accord.

Interestingly enough, the Grizzlies got their act together and ultimately came away with a 140-103 win ... with Bane scoring 21 points and Aldama adding nine of his own.

Bane is known to stand his ground on the court ... usually sticking up for himself and his own guys against their opponents.