Michigan Fans Set Off Fireworks, Light 40 Fires To Celebrate NCAA Title Win

Ann Arbor was lit Monday night -- literally. The Michigan fans launched fireworks and lit fires after the Wolverines captured their first NCAA championship in almost four decades!

The party started following the Wolverines' 69-63 win over the UConn Huskies at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis ... marking Michigan's first national title since 1989.

The fans went nuts after the long-awaited win ... flooding South University Avenue and blasting fireworks right in the middle of the street.

Downtown Ann Arbor is a celebration 👏🎉 pic.twitter.com/Ns3qkaCSiN @the_det_times

The Wolverines fans also set off real fires, more than 40 of them, across the city, according to Ann Arbor PD.

Surprisingly, only two arrests were reported ... and cops say there were some street signs damaged, but overall it wasn't too out of hand!!

Check out the video from one of the blazes that was set -- flames shot into the air as a massive crowd gathered, partying in chaotic fashion.

Fortunately, the Ann Arbor Fire Department was able to put that one out.

The Wolverines team also had their fun last night ... raging in the locker room, including water (not champagne) showers for head coach Dustin May.

The Wolverines held off the Huskies down the stretch, shutting the door on another late UConn comeback like the one they pulled off against Duke in the Elite Eight.

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The Final Four Most Outstanding Player, Elliot Cadeau, said it was all resilience and the team "finding different ways to come out with a win."