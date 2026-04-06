NCAA Title Game Ticket Sells for $17K+ Amid Demand Surge

The demand for tickets to the NCAA championship game is soaring through the roof ... and TMZ Sports has learned that one fan even dropped over $17,000 for a single seat to watch the UConn Huskies and Michigan Wolverines duke it out in person.

We're told the ticket sold via the popular ticket buying and selling platform, SeatGeek ... a massive price to witness the action Monday night at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

That single ticket was $17,022.96 ... and Max Meyer, SeatGeeks' Senior Content Analyst, told us the demand is up by 20% compared to last year's NCAA title game.

"That kind of spend underscores just how much this game means to fans," Meyer told us on Monday ... "especially with Michigan chasing its first title in nearly 40 years and UConn looking to cement a modern dynasty under coach Dan Hurley."

We're also told 27% of tickets sold are coming from the Michigan area, even though many fans are already camping outside Ann Arbor bars ahead of the game. Only 2% are being purchased from Connecticut.

It seems most Huskies fans are expected to stay in the Tri-State area and on the Storrs, Connecticut campus, where preparations for potential celebrations are already underway, with increased security and lamp post removals.