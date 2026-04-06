Michigan Defeats UConn To Win 2026 NCAA Championship

The Michigan Wolverines are partying like it's 1989 -- they just became the 2026 NCAA champions, their first title in almost four decades ... and they had every reason to celebrate after a hard-fought run to the top.

The Wolverines claimed the crown at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday night, sealing the win as the final buzzer sounded with a 69-63 score.

The Wolverines lost their minds after the clock hit zero, delivering their first national title since 1989 -- when future NBA champion Glen Rice led the team and took home the MVP honors.

It was a close first half between the two sides, with the Wolverines going into the break up 33–29. Michigan was able to push the lead to 10 with five minutes left to go … but the Huskies came storming back to make things interesting down the stretch.

In the end, it was too little, too late for Connecticut, with the closing image of the 2026 March Madness tournament being the Michigan Wolverines raising the National Championship trophy.

Three players ended the night scoring double digits, with Elliot Cadeau, Yaxel Lendeborg and Morez Johnson Jr. playing key roles in the maize and blue’s big win.

Speaking of Cadeau -- he ended up taking up the 2026 Final Four Most Outstanding Player award.

THE WOLVERINES REACH THE MOUNTAIN TOP OF COLLEGE BASKETBALL 🔥



2026 NATIONAL CHAMPIONS 👏#MarchMadness @umichbball pic.twitter.com/eYznvbV5Iu @MarchMadnessMBB

Of course, the party won't stop in Indy ... the Wolverines are heading back to Storrs/Ann Arbor to celebrate with their fans.

And, if history repeats itself, the campus and the city won't be getting much sleep tonight.