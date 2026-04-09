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Diamant Blazi Carries Alabama Barker on Camera, Sparking Rumors

Alabama Barker New Man?!? Outing With Diamant Blazi Sparks Dating Buzz

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
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BALLER ALERT
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Alabama Barker is raising eyebrows over her relationship status, fueling speculation after stepping out with French basketball player Diamant Blazi yesterday.

In video obtained by TMZ, Travis Barker's daughter was spotted getting cozy with Blazi in Beverly Hills Wednesday ... and the two weren't exactly hiding their chemistry.

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Alabama is seen hopping into a sleek sports car as they leave a hangout together with Blazi behind the wheel ... but the real attention grabber came earlier, when Diamant scooped her up and carried her through the scene, giving serious couple vibes.

Not exactly low-key and definitely not helping the "just friends" narrative.

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Blazi, who typically keeps a low profile, didn’t seem to mind the spotlight ... especially with Alabama all smiles during the playful moment.

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WHADDYA MEAN???
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We got Blazi out today and he played coy about what exactly is going on between him and Barker.

The two have been linked over the past year but have consistently denied any romance. Still, this latest sighting has fans wondering if there’s more going on than they've let on.

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