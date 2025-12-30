Alabama Barker Claps Back at Critics of Travis' Lingerie Christmas Gifts

Alabama Barker is definitely all out of Christmas spirit ... 'cause she just torched people giving her grief over gifts she got from her fam ... which included lots of lingerie.

Here's the deal ... Alabama did an Xmas "haul" on TikTok -- showing off all her gifts -- and among the goodies was lingerie ... which she said her father Travis Barker got for her. And of course there were plenty of people who said that's freaking weird.

Play video content

Of course, Alabama had to clap back ... explaining that while the lingerie was technically from Dad, it was her stepmom Kourtney who picked it out -- so, haters need to STFU.

And there must have been a decent amount of trash-talk ... 'cause as you can see from her second post, Alabama is pretty pissed she even needs to address the matter.

Play video content