Fleetwood Mac Drummer Mick Fleetwood Gets Married for the 5th Time

Mick Fleetwood Says 'I Do' ... for the 5th Time!!!

The cat’s out of the bag ... Mick Fleetwood has gone and tied the knot for a fifth time ... and he spilled the news himself by dropping honeymoon pics!

The 78-year-old Fleetwood Mac drummer looks totally smitten in a series of sun-soaked snaps from the South Pacific ... planting a kiss under a hat on his 56-year-old bride Elizabeth Jordan, whose face he kept hidden.

He also shared some dreamy ocean shots, captioning them all about love, sunshine and "moments to be remembered" -- man’s clearly in full honeymoon mode.

Mick’s been with Elizabeth for 6 years and got engaged last year -- so this one’s been a long time coming ... fingers crossed Number 5 sticks!

As for his track record -- it’s been a ride … multiple marriages -- including model Jenny Boyd, twice -- plus that infamous Stevie Nicks affair during the making of "Rumours" ... before a couple more marriages that didn’t quite go the distance.