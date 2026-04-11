Ex-Maroon 5 Bassist Mickey Madden Officially Single After Divorce Finalized

Former Maroon 5 bassist Mickey Madden is officially single ... 8 months after his wife filed for divorce following claims of abuse and a short-lived marriage.

In court docs obtained by TMZ, a Los Angeles judge signed off on the divorce between Madden and his now-former wife Kate Bowman, meaning they are both single once again. The parties reached a final agreement on all the outstanding issues last month.

But, the arrangement is going to be kept confidential ... so no juicy deets here.

We broke the news of their divorce -- Bowman headed to an L.A. court in August 2025 to split from Madden after just 3 months of marriage.

We do know she was seeking spousal support and asked to terminate the court’s ability to award him any.

She took the axe to their marriage after obtaining a domestic violence restraining order against Madden. As we reported, she claimed he physically attacked her after she went through his phone and allegedly discovered he was sexting teens about a rape fantasy and asking for lewd photos.