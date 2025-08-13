Ex-Maroon 5 Bassist Mickey Madden's Wife Files for Divorce

The wife of former Maroon 5 bassist Mickey Madden is pulling the plug on their marriage, because she just filed for divorce ... and the filing comes on the heels of her alleging he beat the crap out of her after she says she discovered he was sexting teenagers about a rape fantasy.

Kate Bowman beelined it to court Wednesday and filed to divorce Mickey after only 3 months of marriage ... according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ.

She does not list a date of separation and is going with the usual "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. She's seeking spousal support and checked the box to terminate the court's ability to award Mickey spousal support. They did not have any kids, so no child custody or support to hash out here.

The divorce filing comes two weeks after Kate got a domestic violence restraining order against Mickey.

As we first reported, she claimed he roughed her up after she allegedly went through his phone and discovered he was sexting teens about a rape fantasy and soliciting lewd photos. She said he went "insane" when she confronted him and got violent with her.

Kate says they got hitched May 6 ... and it's unclear if there's a prenup.