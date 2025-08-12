Actress Katrina Law Files for Divorce From Keith Andreen After 12 Years of Marriage
'Spartacus: Blood and Sand' Katrina Law Files For Divorce
Published
"Spartacus: Blood and Sand" star Katrina Law is pulling the plug on her marriage to Keith Andreen -- filing for divorce after 12 years, TMZ has learned.
According to docs obtained by TMZ, Katrina lists July 7 as the split date, cites irreconcilable differences, and wants to block the court's ability to award spousal support to either side.
She’s asking for joint legal custody of their 6-year-old daughter, but wants primary physical custody -- with Keith getting visitation.
The "Arrow" and "Hawaii Five-0" actress and the "Death Valley" actor tied the knot in January 2013 and welcomed their daughter in December 2018.