'The Hunger Games' Drops First Trailer for 'Sunrise on the Reaping,' Watch Video

Have a Taste of 'Sunrise on the Reaping'

Play video content Lionsgate

Fans have been starving for an update on the upcoming 'Hunger Games' adaptation ... but the wait is over!

On Monday, Lionsgate dropped the first official trailer for "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" ... and they're giving us a taste of the second Quarter Quell.

The film follows Joseph Zada as a young Haymitch Abernathy, who finds himself fighting for his life in the Games.

The teaser feeds fans a first look at the A-listers taking on some of the iconic characters from the famed franchise -- like Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee, Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket, Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee, and Maya Hawke as Wiress.

It also introduces new characters Maysilee Donner and Drusilla Sickle -- played by Mckenna Grace and Glenn Close.

Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson are set to reprise their roles as Katniss and Peeta and are listed on the film's IMDB page ... but they're not in this first teaser.