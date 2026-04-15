Don Lemon Doubles Down on Presidential Aspiration

Don Lemon teasing a presidential run wasn't just a one-off moment to drive podcast views ... he thinks he's got a real chance at it -- reiterating to Sherri Shepherd he's entertaining the possibility.

The former CNN news anchor appeared on the actress' talk show this morning ... and she asked him about his recent interview on "Pod Save America" in which he said he might run and he could "run this country better than Donald Trump.”

Sherri is fully onboard with the idea ... telling Lemon he seems like a person she could totally imagine running for president -- and, he says "Why not?" ... as in "Why not him?"

Lemon doubles down on his attacks on the sitting POTUS ... saying he feels if Trump can do it, so can he -- especially since he'd plan to rely on advisors and humble himself in a way that he believes President Trump simply can't.

Of course, Lemon and Trump's beef exploded a couple months ago when the Department of Justice charged the independent journalist with violating the FACE Act after he covered a protest that disrupted a church service in Minnesota.

Since Lemon's arrest, Trump has referred to him as a "sleazebag" and a "washup" without an audience ... harsh words from the Commander-in-Chief.