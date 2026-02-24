Woman Sues Don Lemon for Emotional Distress From Minnesota Church Protest

A woman who claims to have been attending service during the Minnesota church protest covered by Don Lemon last month is now suing Lemon and other protesters, saying she suffered severe emotional distress as a result of the incident.

In court documents, obtained by TMZ, Ann Doucette claims she was attending a worship service at The Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, on January 18 ... when she alleges Don and others "unlawfully interfered" with her ability to "freely exercise her religion in a private place of worship."

Remember ... the demonstration was held in the wake of Renee Good's death and was meant to confront the Cities Church pastor David Easterwood, who is a Minneapolis ICE official.

Doucette is suing for an unspecified amount, claiming she suffered "severe emotional distress, fear, anxiety, and trauma" as a result of the protesters' conduct.

Doucette claims Don acted with the group of protesters, and that one protester admitted on social media to assisting Don with "logistics and local contacts in support of the operation."

According to the papers, Don "appeared to take satisfaction in the disruption" as he livestreamed portions of the event.

As we reported ... Lemon insists he was simply exercising his First Amendment right as a reporter to document the church demonstration, shining a light on the event as a journalist, and later vowing not to be silenced.

Lemon was arrested on January 29 and charged with one count of conspiracy against the right of religious freedom at a place of worship and one count of injuring, intimidating, and interfering with the exercise of the right of religious freedom at a place of worship.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.