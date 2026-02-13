Don Lemon Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Charges in Minnesota

Don Lemon is not going down without a fight ... because he's fighting the federal criminal charges against him in Minnesota.

The former CNN anchor just pleaded not guilty to the charges against him ... one count of conspiracy against the right of religious freedom at a place of worship and one count of injuring, intimidating, and interfering with the exercise of the right of religious freedom at a place of worship.

Outside the courthouse, Don first thanked his friends and supporters ... then got defiant against the Trump Admin, speaking up for journalism and the First Amendment, and he promised to keep fighting for himself and the people of Minnesota dealing with the ongoing federal immigration surge in the state.

Don was in court in St. Paul on Friday for his arraignment when he entered his plea.

The charges stem from Don's coverage of an anti-ICE protest last month at a Minnesota church. Don says he was there covering the event as a journalist, but the feds say he was there as a collaborator in the protest.

