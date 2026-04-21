Jack Quaid Marries 'The Boys' Costar Claudia Doumit in Australia

Saturdays Are For 'The Boys' ... Stars to Get Married!!!

Jack Quaid and Claudia Doumit are embarking on a new project together -- a marriage -- they reportedly just tied the knot!

According to the Australia-based outlet The Daily Telegraph, the two got married at Mona Farm in Braidwood, Australia just outside of the country's capital, Canberra, on Saturday.

Photos reportedly showing their first dance -- featuring Doumit in a gorgeous white gown and matching floral headband and Quaid in a bright red jacket -- are circulating online. The two apparently danced to Donovan's hit song "Atlantis."

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The Smokey Horse -- a Nepalese restaurant in Braidwood -- confirmed the news in an Instagram post Monday ... writing, "Big congratulations to the newlyweds @jack_quaid and @claudiadoumit, what a beautiful couple you two make, we wish you boundless happiness and good fortune in the days ahead!!! 😍. It was an absolute pleasure to host you guys at ole #SmokeyHorse, and we trust your family and friends enjoyed their stay here in our beloved little hometown?"

Quaid and Doumit met while filming "The Boys" in 2020, when Doumit joined the show as politician and supervillain Victoria Neuman -- and, they started dating in 2022. Doumit left the show after Season 4, but Quaid will appear as Hughie Campbell in the fifth season which is streaming right now.