Joe Exotic Placed in Solitary Confinement Over Social Media Posts

Joe Exotic is back in lockdown and this time it's over social media posts ... TMZ has learned.

The "Tiger King" star's attorney, Peter Ticktin, tells TMZ ... Joe has been placed in the Special Housing Unit at his federal prison in Texas since last week. According to Ticktin, Joe was disciplined after social media posts were shared online on his behalf ... though it's unclear if one specific message triggered the move or if it was a buildup.

As Ticktin puts it ... "The prison decided not to like his posts."

Joe is currently being held in isolation, and while his legal team hopes he'll be released within 15 days, there are no guarantees, and inmates aren't always told when they're getting out. Ticktin says he hasn't been able to speak with Joe since he was moved to SHU.

Despite the setback, Joe's camp is still pushing hard on the legal front. Ticktin doubled down on claims the conviction is bogus, telling us it's based on lies and alleging key witness Allen Glover committed perjury.

Ticktin adds ... "There are a lot of innocent people in the prison system that should not be there. I do say when the shoe fits ... but it doesn't in this case at all."