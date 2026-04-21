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Patrick Muldoon's Final Film Is Dedicated to Late Actor, Testing Through the Roof

Patrick Muldoon Performance in His Final Film Hailed as His Finest

By TMZ Staff
Published
patirck muldoon main getty composite
Getty / Saban Films Composite

Patrick Muldoon's sudden death this week rocked fans and Hollywood ... but TMZ has learned one of his last completed projects might help some heal.

As we reported ... the film and TV star best known for his roles in "Days of Our Lives," "Melrose Place," and "Starship Troopers" died after suffering a heart attack on Sunday.

Remembering Patrick Muldoon
Launch Gallery
Remembering Patrick Muldoon Launch Gallery
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Kevin Interdonato, the writer-director of “Dirty Hands,” tells TMZ … the premiere for the crime thriller in which Patrick is the star, is tonight in New Jersey … and what was going to be a celebration of the film is now a celebration of Patrick.

The Saban Films project drops on Apple and Amazon this Friday ... and Kevin tells us it's been screened a couple of times for test audiences -- and Patrick’s performance has been singled out as fantastic. The writer-director says it's no joke ... Patrick is freaking amazing in the flick.

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THE LAST TIME WE SAW HIM
Video: The Last Time We Saw Patrick Muldoon
TMZ.com

Cast and crew are obviously in shock and heartbroken ... especially since, as Kevin noted, the actor won’t get to enjoy the accolades from the film.

Producers wanted to add an official dedication card to the film … but we're told there is not enough time with it dropping Friday ... and pulling the release would have resulted in a few months' delay.

Patrick was also an executive producer on a movie currently in production, "Kockroach," starring Chris HemsworthTaron Egerton, and Zazie Beetz.

Patrick was 57.

RIP

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