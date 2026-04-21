'The Great Christmas Light Fight' Not Picked Up at ABC, Source Says

... Not Picked Up for New Season

Lights Out For Now

It might be light's out for "The Great Christmas Light Fight" ... TMZ has learned.

A source with direct knowledge tells us ABC has not picked up the holiday reality TV competition for this season.

Our insider explains the miniseries is shot a year in advance ... and it was not shot last December.

The show's been a seasonal staple on ABC since 2013, and has aired every year since. They even made Halloween-themed specials in 2014 and again in 2023.

Our source clarified that the program isn't necessarily canceled ... it's just off the Christmas dinner table for this season.