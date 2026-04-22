Glass Shatters During Fan Celebration At Avalanche vs. Kings Game

It was cloudy with a 100% chance of glass at the Avalanche vs. Kings playoff game on Tuesday ... when some rowdy fans got so excited over a penalty shot save, they broke a glass panel behind the bench!!!

The chaos went down early in the second period ... right after Colorado goalie stopped L.A. right winger Quinton Byfield's penalty shot in its tracks.

THIS IS INSANE: THE FANS IN COLORADO WERE SO HYPED FOR THE PENALTY SHOT SAVE THAT THEY SHATTERED THE GLASS BEHIND THE KINGS BENCH 😱🤯 pic.twitter.com/WYMgGZCQgl @BR_OpenIce

The folks sitting feet away from the Kings celebrated by pounding on the glass barrier ... and seconds later, it completely shattered and crumbled to the ground.

Kings interim coach D.J. Smith ducked for cover ... but it was too late. He was probably still picking pieces of glass off his body Wednesday morning.

Smith actually had to bolt to the locker room after the incident ... but was able to come back a few minutes later. There was a pretty lengthy delay in the action as the mess was cleaned up and a new panel was installed.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.