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Glass Shatters During Fan Celebration At Avalanche vs. Kings Game

Avalanche vs. Kings Glass Showers!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Courtesy of NHL

It was cloudy with a 100% chance of glass at the Avalanche vs. Kings playoff game on Tuesday ... when some rowdy fans got so excited over a penalty shot save, they broke a glass panel behind the bench!!!

The chaos went down early in the second period ... right after Colorado goalie stopped L.A. right winger Quinton Byfield's penalty shot in its tracks.

The folks sitting feet away from the Kings celebrated by pounding on the glass barrier ... and seconds later, it completely shattered and crumbled to the ground.

Kings interim coach D.J. Smith ducked for cover ... but it was too late. He was probably still picking pieces of glass off his body Wednesday morning.

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Smith actually had to bolt to the locker room after the incident ... but was able to come back a few minutes later. There was a pretty lengthy delay in the action as the mess was cleaned up and a new panel was installed.

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Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

The Avs went on to win the contest 2-1 in overtime to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

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