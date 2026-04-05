Olympic Hockey Star Laila Edwards Wants to Meet Billie Eilish, I'm a Big Fan!

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Hockey star Laila Edwards' life has changed dramatically since capturing Olympic gold ... but there's still one dream she hasn't made reality yet -- meeting Billie Eilish!

That's what the 22-year-old University of Wisconsin athlete told TMZ Sports when we caught up with her in New York City, while discussing the attention she's gotten since the 2026 Winter Games.

"I met some really cool people like Megan Thee Stallion, Snoop Dogg. It's the coolest thing ever," Edwards said.

"But, I really want to meet Billie Eilish. That's my number one. So, if anyone has any hookups with Billie Eilish?"

Edwards -- the first Black woman to win a gold medal in hockey with Team USA -- also opened up about the growing opportunities she's been getting with her rising stardom, including Red Bull and others that are still in the works.

"I feel so grateful and just like blessed," Edwards said.

"I've had some really cool opportunities that I'm excited about, and also to be able to share them with a lot of my family and friends."

Beyond celebrities and endorsements, Edwards is looking forward to graduating from college and the Professional Women's Hockey League Draft in June, which she's excited about.

She's projected to be a top-three pick in the PWHL.